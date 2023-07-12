JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department has completed its investigation into an incident at a daycare that WAVY profiled in May.

Leala James attended Childcare Network. The little girl is non-verbal and has special needs, including a condition called hydrocephalus, which can impact the drainage of fluid around the brain.

The daycare contacted her mother and told her Leala had fallen. She had visible injuries, including swelling and a black eye. Alejiha James took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors said she appeared to be ok, but Alejiha told WAVY her injuries were unusual.

The daycare had video of the incident, but Alejiha said she was not allowed to see it because it showed other children. A representative from Childcare Network described the video to her, saying it showed Leala fall while climbing a bookshelf, but Alejiha said she felt like they were hiding something.

At the time, police confirmed they were investigating the incident. 10 On Your Side followed up to find out the outcome. The investigation is closed. They provided this statement on July 12: