22-year-old man dies following 2-vehicle crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 22-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash in James City County.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 1 on Monticello Avenue near the intersection with Centerville Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a 2018 Kia Rio was traveling westbound on Monticello Avenue when it drifted into the opposing lane.



At that same time, a 2014 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Monticello Avenue. The driver of the Ford attempted to swerve to avoid the Kia, however, the two vehicles struck head-on.

Police say the driver of the Ford had no apparent injuries.



The driver of the Kia and a passenger in the backseat were both transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News with injuries.

The passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Hartfield Anakin Joseph Lindsey succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 4, three days after the crash.

The current condition of the driver of the Kia has not yet been released.