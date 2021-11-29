2 men caught on camera stealing 3 pairs of sunglasses worth more than $1,000 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are currently looking for two men accused of stealing sunglasses worth more than $1,000.

According to police, the incident occurred on Nov. 13 around 5:40 p.m. The two men were seen going into the Sunglass Hut store on 5711 Richmond Road and taking the three pairs of sunglasses worth more than $1,000.

If you are able to identify these men or know who may have been involved in this incident, please contact Senior Police Officer Michael Bowen at 757-253-1800 or michael.bowen@jamescitycountyva.gov, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.

