JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A missing 14-year-old with autism from James City County is considered endangered, police say.

Police say Jahiem Antonio Greene left his home in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail Thursday at 6:30 a.m. on foot and was last seen on Thursday night around 10.

He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket tied around his waist, a black face mask and a black watch on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 or 757-566-0112.