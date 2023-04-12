JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound in James City County, Virginia State Police said.

The crash was at mile marker 233.5 on I-64 eastbound near Lightfoot Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said all east lanes of I-64 were closed at exit 231 (Rt. 30/York River State Park), with a detour in place to Croaker Road. Eastbound drivers can get back on I-64 eastbound at exit 234 at Lightfoot.

State Police said there is also a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound, west of Shell Road at mile marker 295 in Chesapeake, with all lanes blocked.

