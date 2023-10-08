James City County, Va. (WAVY) – Police say one person was left injured following a domestic-related shooting Sunday afternoon.

On October 8th, at around 3 p.m., the James City County Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Queens Crossing where they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was reportedly injured by a spouse who subsequently fled the scene.

The suspect was identified as Rae’kwan Fulton, a 25-year-old active-duty servicemember, who drove away from the scene and across county lines.

The James City County Police Department, with the help of the Newport News Police Department, tracked down the suspect. He was detained by NNPD around 4 p.m. Fulton was then extradited to the James City County Law Enforcement Center.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and this incident is still under investigation.