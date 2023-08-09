JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died Wednesday following what has been described as a construction zone accident on Daydreamer Court in the Stonehouse neighborhood in James City County.

Around 11:20 a.m., James City County Police and Fire responded to an incident in the 9200 block of Daydreamer Court, a construction zone in the Stonehouse neighborhood. According to James City County Police, medical personnel pronounced George “Sonny” Harris III, 68, of Hampton, dead after accidentally colliding with a 1992 Ford L8000 truck, owned and operated by Harris & Son Seeding Contractors.

Police said both the victim and truck’s driver were involved in seeding operations in the construction zone at the time of the accident.

Preliminary information from the initial crash investigation indicated that Harris, who owns Harris & Son, was helping to guide a hose behind the truck as it moved forward, and became entangled with the vehicle, “resulting in a fatal outcome,” police said.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and manner of death are currently under investigation, and the victim’s next of kin was promptly notified.