JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a house fire on the 100 block of Tarleton Bivouac in James City County.

Officials say, it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were confronted with heavy smoke and told that people were still inside the home. Crews removed three people from the home.

A 50-year-old man died at the scene. His 81-year-old mother was taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg in serious condition. His 83-year-old father was flown by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.