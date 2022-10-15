JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fatal crash in James City County Friday afternoon left one dead and two in the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:14 p.m. in the 8700 block of Barhamsville Road and the intersection of Old Stage Road.

Police say an initial investigation showed a 2017 Honda Fit was traveling on Old Stage Road and came to a stop at the intersection of Barhamsville Road. The driver proceeded through the intersection and was struck by a 2012 Ford Focus that was traveling eastbound on Barhamsville Road toward Anderson’s Corner.

The driver of the 2017 Honda Fit, 74-year-old Christine Paxton, was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver and passenger of the 2012 Ford Focus were also transported to a hospital with various injuries, police say.

Police determined that neither speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributory factors to this crash. This crash is currently under investigation.