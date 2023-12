JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County wants to inform the public of a text scam occurring in the community, according to the city’s Facebook post.

The text is asking for thoughts on James City County’s “current issues” via text, and wanting recipients to click a link to a survey. These messages are not from the James City County, the city said. Residents are encouraged to contact the city if they receive suspicious messages like this.