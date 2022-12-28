JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County has launched a survey to get public input on its update to the Powhatan Creek watershed management plan, its goals and to better understand concerns within the watershed.

The survey can be found here, or by accessing the project homepage, which has more information about the current watershed management plan that was developed in 2001.

The survey asks people to note problems happening in the watershed, the most important topics to be addressed, and asks people to review the previous goals and whether they should be incorporated into the new plan.

The project homepage will have more information on any public meeting announcements and an interactive watershed mapper tool which allows the sharing of location-specific concerns and ideas on improving the Powhatan Creek watershed.