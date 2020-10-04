James City County to host free drive-through testing events in October

James City County will host free drive-through coronavirus testing events for children and adults 12 years of age or older.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Health District will host multiple free COVID-19 testing events for children and adults 12 years of age or older in the month of October.

The health district says no appointments will be necessary for the following events:

Oct. 5, 4-7 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, located at 3991 Longhill Rd

Oct 13, 4-7 p.m., Little Zion Baptist Church, located at 8625 Pocahontas Trail

Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Williamsburg House of Mercy, located at 10 Harrison Ave

Participants can drive or walk up to the testing sites.

For additional information, call the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7069.

