James City County Police warning residents of scammer posing as investigator

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police is warning residents of a scam using the name of an investigator.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, JCC Police say a scammer posing as Investigator Gibson with the Warrants Division is calling residents and telling them that there is a warrant for their arrest.

However, the scammer also told residents that they may be able to pay a fine to avoid the arrest.

If you receive a call from someone indicating that they are Investigator Gibson with JCCPD Warrants Division and that there is a warrant for your arrest, but you may pay a fine to avoid arrest…..this is a scam‼️‼️ ⚠️We’ve had multiple reports of this scam today. #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/PPdjow8xId — James City County Police (@jccpolice) June 2, 2021

Authorities confirmed that the calls are scams and they have had several reports of the call already.

James City County Police isn’t the only victim of this type of scam. In May, both the Suffolk and Gloucester County Sheriff’s Offices also reported similar incidents of scammers posing as deputies to victimize residents.