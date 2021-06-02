James City County Police warning residents of scammer posing as investigator

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police is warning residents of a scam using the name of an investigator.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, JCC Police say a scammer posing as Investigator Gibson with the Warrants Division is calling residents and telling them that there is a warrant for their arrest.
However, the scammer also told residents that they may be able to pay a fine to avoid the arrest.
Authorities confirmed that the calls are scams and they have had several reports of the call already.
James City County Police isn’t the only victim of this type of scam. In May, both the Suffolk and Gloucester County Sheriff’s Offices also reported similar incidents of scammers posing as deputies to victimize residents.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.