James City County Police looking for missing 30-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are looking for a 30-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon.

According to James City County Police, 30-year-old Corey Ray Wheaton was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Westmoreland Drive.

He was wearing dark pants and a big, black jacket and traveling on foot. Officials say Wheaton has been known to panhandle.

Wheaton suffers from a medical condition that poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He is not considered a danger to others.

If you have seen Wheaton, please contact James City County Police at 757-566-011.

