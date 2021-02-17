James City County Police Investigator receives 2020 Top Cop award

Pictured (left to right) are Interim Police Chief Steve Rubino, Investigator Diane Walters and Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard (Newport News Police Department) who presented the award to Inv. Walters.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police Investigator Diane Walters was presented the 2020 Top Cop award from the Greater Hampton Roads Crime Line on Wednesday.

The police department says each year, the Greater Hampton Roads Crime Line recognizes officers, citizens, and organizations throughout Hampton Roads that have helped to make the community a safe place to live and work.

The award is given to an officer from each participating Hampton Roads city.

Recipients are typically recognized for their contributions in making their community safer, their leadership skills, and their personal achievements.

In a Facebook Post, James City County Police said Investigator Walters investigates financial crimes such as fraud, forgeries, and obtaining goods by false pretense.

“She has been assigned some very complex cases during the past year, for which she was able to successfully obtain information, identify suspects, locate property, assist in related cases and charge the offenders with related crimes,” said the department.

Investigator Walters demonstrated a strong work ethic, is always willing to help others and is always eager to learn new methods of criminal investigations, the officers said.

“Walters’ positive attitude and genuine concern about the cases she is assigned, and the victim of those cases demonstrates the County Values on a daily basis,” the post read.

Officials said Investigator Walters has exceeded what is routinely expected and distinguished herself above her peers and it is fitting that she is named the 2020 Top Cop in James City County.