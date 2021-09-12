James City County Police hiring new officers

LULING, La. (AP) — Tara Williams’ three little boys run shirtless, because most of their clothes were swept away, and they stack milk crates beneath a blazing sun because their toys are all gone too. Their apartment is barely more than a door dangling from a frame, the roof obliterated, most everything in it lost.

A Ford Fusion is the family's home now, and as if Hurricane Ida didn’t take enough, it has also put the boys’ education on hold.