James City County Police hiring new officers

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department is hiring police officers.
In a post on social media from the department Sunday afternoon, officials say they currently have several options for new officers including Marine Patrol, Underwater Search and Recovery, SWAT, Police Motors, and more.
The new opportunity offers a competitive benefits package including health and dental insurance, retirement, life insurance, tuition assistance, a homeownership program and more.
Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. For more information, CLICK HERE.
To submit an application for employment, CLICK HERE.
For additional questions about employment with the department, schedule a tour, or to have a conversation with an officer about his or her experiences working for JCCPD, you can contact Stephanie Williams at 757-259-5173 or Stephanie.williams@jamescitycountyva.gov.
