James City County man accused of firing air rifle at neighbor

Booking photo of Vittorio Salvatore Minichiello provided by the James City County Police Department.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man is facing charges after police say he shot his neighbor with an air rifle.

James City County police said Vittorio Salvatore Minichiello was yelling profanities at his neighbor on Lands End Drive around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Police said the neighbor ignored Minichiello, but was struck in the arm by an air rifle about 20 minutes later.

Security video reportedly showed Minichiello opening his neighbor’s window before firing a shot, according to police.

The neighbor went to the hospital where it was found the BB he was shot with was still in his arm, police said.

Police charged Minichiello with assault and battery and firing a pneumatic gun in a subdivision.