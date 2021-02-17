James City County crash leads to vehicle submerged in swamp, woman later dies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a crash led to a vehicle ending up in a swamp and a woman dying as a result of her injuries.

James City County Police and Fire responded on Jan. 31 around 10:45 a.m. to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 4300 block of Longhill Road.

Crews arrived to find a 2007 Cadillac upside down and submerged in a swampy area.

Twenty-six-year-old Vanessa Nicole Gray, of JCC, was the driver and lone occupant in the Cadillac.

Gray was trapped in the vehicle underwater. Officials say medics arrived and quickly extricated her from the vehicle.

She was transported to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center “breathing on her own but unconscious,” police say. Later that day, she was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Gray succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 14 around 5:30 p.m. at VCU Medical Center.

Police say that while the investigation is ongoing, preliminary evidence indicates that icy road conditions contributed to the crash.