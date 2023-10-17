PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died by apparent suicide while at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, jail superintendent Col. Jeff Vergakis said in a news release Tuesday.

The woman, Sarah Ganoe, had been transferred from Newport News City Jail to Hampton Roads Regional Jail on May 21, 2021.

At 4:24 a.m. Sunday, Ganoe was found in her cell unresponsive due to what the jail said was a “self-directed” act. Jail staff began CPR and other life-saving measures, and they and emergency medical services were able to regain signs of life, at which point Ganoe was taken to Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

However, at 6:41 p.m. Monday, Ganoe was pronounced brain dead at the hospital, and notifications were made to next of kin.

Ganoe had been in jail on charges of second-degree murder and malicious assault, victim severely injured after police said she killed her infant and seriously injured her other young child in a 2021 stabbing in Newport News.

In June, Ganoe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two charges of abuse child, serious injury, and in September was sentenced to a total of 37 years in prison.