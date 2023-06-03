VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Jackalope Festival kicked off in Virginia Beach Friday as thousands turned out to watch the action at the Oceanfront.

It’s a first-of-its kind action sports competition for Virginia Beach, and the United States, featuring skateboarders, BASE jumpers and surfing. It promises to be an economic boom for the area.

From jumping 250 feet off the Hilton hotel to stunting on the half pipe, night one of Jackalope drew in thousands from all over the world to Virginia Beach.

D. Nachnani of local skate shop Coastal Edge told us there’s something for everyone.

“We’ve got freestyle motocross, we’ve got rock climbing, we’ve got BASE jumping, we’ve got skate, we’ve got vert ramp,” Nachnani said. “Tony Hawk and a whole bunch of pros from all over the world.”

A festival championed by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who also has ties to the area. Hawk won a competition at Mount Trashmore in 1986.

“Tony Hawk has been a huge inspiration for me when it comes to skateboarding,” one festival-goer told 10 On Your Side. I’m so excited to meet him.”

The city of Virginia Beach struck a deal with Jackalope organizers to host the festival for the next three years.

“You can feel the energy and the vibe and we’re so thankful to the city of Virginia Beach and everyone that has worked so hard to make this festival happen,” Nachnani said.

The festival is free to the public. You can follow along with our continuing coverage throughout the weekend.