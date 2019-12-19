‘It’s like a hoedown at Hardee’s’: Virginia Beach location has served up live music to seniors for years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For more than two decades a Virginia Beach Hardee’s has been serving up more than fast food for customers. Every Monday and Tuesday, the Indian River location has live bands playing for senior citizens.

“I love it,” said employee Whittney Payling. “I love the customers. I love everything about Hardee’s.”

“I look forward to coming on Monday,” added customer Shirlene Hammonds. “It’s like a hoedown at Hardee’s.”

Every Monday senior citizens get their groove on.

“I just jump up and down,” said customer Estelle Westall. “I’m not a dancer.”

The seniors jitterbug, slow dance and clog. The best example of that is 81-year-old Charlie Bryant who has competed in clogging competitions all around the country.

“I get out and do my yard work and stuff around the house and then have to hurry up and get ready and come here,” Bryant said.

Though some of the faces have disappeared over the years.

“We used to have this man, Mr. Raymond, and he was 96 and he used to jump up and down and touch both heels,” added employee Wanda Granger. “It was awesome. He was 96.”

The ones who are still here are now family.

“It is just a great place to get together with your friends,” said bass player Garland Abbott.

Watch Jason Mark’s full story coming up tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6.