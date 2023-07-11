NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk mom and community activist is taking back the community.

On July 31, 2022, 22-year-old D’vurille Bailey was found shot several times on Manson Street. He died at the hospital.

Nearly one year later, his mom Reginia Richardson Bailey organized the ‘Stop the Violence 757 Keeping Norfolk Beautiful’ clean up on Manson Street.

“He was killed right here on this street,” Richardson Bailey said. “Someone called him, he came out [to] this neighborhood and he was killed. He was shot in the head four times and one time in the leg. This street is important to me because I’m from the area and it has to be a change somewhere, somehow.”

Richardson Bailey joined Stop the Violence 757 seven years ago. She’s been alongside the executive director Monica Atkins for awareness events and hospital visits. On Dec. 5, 2014, Antonio Atkins was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Effingham Street near Fire Station 1 in Portsmouth. Every year, Atkins hosts a cleanup event in partnership with the city of Portsmouth. Atkins also leads an afterschool program to reach the younger generation.

For the first time, Richardson Bailey hosted a clean-up along Mason Street. Saturday marks her second time she has visited the area since her son’s death.

“We’re out here to adopt this street where he was murdered,” she said. “To clean this street up and to let the neighbors now that we are here to help.”

Said LaKeesha ‘Klu’ Atkinson, Stop the Violence 757 board member: “We actually have an afterschool program, and this is our first community clean up with more to come.”

Freddie Taylor Sr., Stop the Violence 757 President and Richardson Bailey lead the afterschool program at Calvert Square. Next month, Stop the Violence 757 will host a back-to-school drive.

“We want to touch every neighborhood in every city to let them know that they are not alone,” Taylor said. “Collaboration and compassion as a community we can make a change.”