Mother to be sentenced next month in death of 5-year-old Isle of Wight boy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is slated to be sentenced next month for her role in the death of a 5-year-old boy in Isle of Wight County.

Court records show Jaye Hadley was initally expected to go on trial next week, but she pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse on May 1.

Hadley and her boyfriend, Justin Cox, were charged in January 2018 after Levi Robertson was flown to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and placed on life support. Robertson later passed away.

Cox entered an Alford plea for charges including child abuse and involuntary manslaughter, and is currently serving 10 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing for Hadley is scheduled for July 24.