VSP: Woman dies from injuries sustained after 2-vehicle crash earlier this week in Smithfield

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman died Sunday as a result of injuries she sustained during a crash earlier this week.

Police say 68-year-old Nancy Bradshaw Hearn was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Smithfield on Feb. 22.

The investigation determined the driver of a Honda Odyssey slowed down to turn into a gas station when his vehicle was struck from behind.

Hearn, the front-seat passenger in the Odyssey, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the impact, according to State Police.

The 17-year-old male driving the other vehicle was charged with unsafe speed for roadway conditions.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, police said.