ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Isle of Wight County.

According to state police, the multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 10. That is east of Route 258 in Smithfield.

A 2013 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Route 10 when the driver, 33-year-old Amanda Neely, crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic striking a 2013 Volkswagen SUV head-on. As both vehicles came to rest, a 1997 Ford truck, traveling in the eastbound lanes, struck both vehicles.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Neely died on the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt. State police also say speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.