Woman charged in apparent domestic dispute that lead to stabbing in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The sheriff’s office are now investigating after a man was stabbed in what appeared to be a domestic dispute in Isle of Wight Saturday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, the call for the incident came in as a domestic assault around 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of White Oak Drive.

Preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a man was “stabbed with a knife,” according to deputies.

A woman involved in the incident has been charged with malicious wounding.

Officials say the man’s injuries were considered non life-threatening however he did undergo surgery following the incident.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.