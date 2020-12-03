Woman and boyfriend wanted in Isle of Wight for burglary, in white Monte Carlo, sheriff’s office says

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Isle of Wight County are looking for a woman and her boyfriend in connection to a burglary.
The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the female suspect, but didn’t have a photo of her boyfriend. The woman is known to drive a 1999-2007 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo and cleans houses.
Authorities say the two burglarized a home and stole a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
