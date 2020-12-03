Woman and boyfriend wanted in Isle of Wight for burglary, in white Monte Carlo, sheriff’s office says

The unidentified burglary suspect (via Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Isle of Wight County are looking for a woman and her boyfriend in connection to a burglary.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the female suspect, but didn’t have a photo of her boyfriend. The woman is known to drive a 1999-2007 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo and cleans houses.

Authorities say the two burglarized a home and stole a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.