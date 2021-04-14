Windsor town manager, police chief hold briefing regarding controversial traffic stop

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Windsor Town Manager William Saunders and Police Chief Rodney “Dan” Riddle are holding a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to answer questions regarding the traffic stop incident that’s made national headlines.

The media briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday inside the Windsor Town Center.

On Tuesday, the Windsor Town Council voiced its support for the town’s police department, chief, and one of the officers involved in the incident where Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario was pepper sprayed.

Nazario recently filed a federal lawsuit claiming multiple rights were violated in the stop. Virginia State Police have launched an investigation, as has the Virginia attorney general.

While the town fired Officer Joe Gutierrez — who told Nazario “you’re fixing to ride the lightning” and that he “should be” afraid to get out of his SUV — the local NAACP chapter is also calling on Officer Daniel Crocker to be fired.

Crocker initiated the traffic stop after saying he didn’t see a visible rear license plate on Nazario’s SUV. Croker also classified the stop as “high risk” after Nazario, who is Black and Latino, didn’t immediately pull over. Crocker said Nazario was “eluding police” and his SUV’s window tint prevented officers from seeing inside. Nazario told officers he wanted to pull over in a well-lit area.

We asked the Chief about controversial statements made by Officer Joe Gutierrez who was terminated Sunday more than four months after the controversial stop. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/dJ1jauxn7M — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 14, 2021

During the council meeting, Mayor Glyn Willis declined to answer questions or detail Town Council’s reasons for supporting Crocker.

Saunders said Crocker remains on the force and was never placed on administrative leave for the encounter.

Gutierrez was fired on Sunday, three days after the story first broke, 10 On Your Side has learned.

He didn’t say why Gutierrez wasn’t fired until Sunday, but said more information would be coming out.

According to the mayor, the town which has a population of around 2,600, would start weekly workshops to better engage the community on issues regarding its policing.

