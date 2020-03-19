Windsor Elementary School principals send virtual ‘miss you’ video message to students

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) – The Windsor Elementary school principals took to social media to send a positive and encouraging message to their students while they are home due to coronavirus closures.
The Isle of Wight County school released a short video on Wednesday with the lyrics and music set to a popular theme song from a classic 90’s television sitcom.
Principal Ellen Couch and Assistant Principal Erin Luck end the video with a reassuring and inspirational message for the students.
The video was up for less than a day and already had more than 6,600 views with comments from parents and the community responding with compliments and appreciation for the video.
