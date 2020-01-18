‘We are not immune’: Sheriff’s vehicle becomes recent target in string of Isle of Wight break ins

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – Officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to lock their doors after one of their vehicles was almost broken into.

In a recent Facebook post, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office showed a photo of an unidentified person standing over a sheriff’s vehicle with the message, “We are not immune.”

According to the post, the person seen in the photo was reported by several residents in the Carrolton area for vehicle tampering and larceny of items from the vehicles.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office took the time to teach the public a lesson in “locking your vehicles.”

“Don’t set yourself up to be a victim.”

