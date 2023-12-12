ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Isle of Wight County on Tuesday morning.

Police say that on Dec. 12, at approximately 6:30 a.m., they received a call about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 620 on Foursquare Road and Route 258.

According to officials, the driver of a 2006 Lincoln MKX, 63-year-old Yvonne Higgs, was traveling eastbound on Route 620, when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Higgs was then struck on the drivers side door by a 2015 International Bay Disposal dump truck, which was traveling southbound on Route 258.

Isle of Wight fatal crash on Foursquare Road (Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

Higgs, a Newport News native, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck sustained non life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police say that alcohol and speed were not contributing factors in the crash.