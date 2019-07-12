Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators in Isle of Wight County say video and photos were taken of clients at a few local spas without their knowledge.

“We need to identify who these victims are,” said Lt. Tommy Potter. “What we are trying to put together is exactly what were those naked pictures used for.”

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies were executing a search warrant in the 1000 block of Rivers Arch in Carrollton as a part of an investigation into child pornography.

Deputies say this investigation stemmed from an arrested several months ago when they charged Air Force Major Gregory Wacks with child pron. They say when they were searching his electronics and they discovered the nude photos of women who were spray tanning.

During the search, deputies found a number of photos depicting nude women who appeared to be at a spa receiving spray tans.

“Based on their body language and facial expressions it does not appear that they know they are being photographed or videoed,” Potter added.

One woman, who was identified, told investigators she got a spray tan at a spa in Newport News after responding to a Groupon. The woman told investigators she was not aware she was being photographed and or filmed, the release said.

Investigators say the woman who lives at River Arch was taken the pictures. She was doing spray tans out of her home and at two Newport News businesses.

The release named two spas in Newport News where photos or video were taken without clients’ knowledge: “Knot so Zen” on Pilot House Road and “A Polished Life” on Thimble Shoals Boulevard.

The woman was only renting space at Knot so Zen.

“Knot So Zen rented use of its facilities to the woman, owner of A Polished Life, from December 2018 to June 13, 2019. She and A Polished Life maintained a contractual agreement to comply with all local and federal laws and regulations, as well as maintaining the highest standards of client care. Knot So Zen is disgusted by the news of this incident and is fully cooperating with all law enforcement entities to aid in the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this ordeal. We wish to assure clients that of A Polished Life ended her contract with Knot So Zen in June of 2019 and is no longer affiliated with the studio. All clients are welcome to inspect changing areas, massage areas, and spray tan areas to ensure their comfort and confidentiality. Knot So Zen is a sacred space and our client’s mental and physical safety is our utmost priority.” Owners of Knot So Zen

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify more possible victims.

“Our main concern is are any of these individuals underage,” Potter added. “If they are underage and they’ve been filmed or videoed without there knowledge than we definitely have some child pornography issues.”

Anyone who received a promotional flyer or used a Groupon to receive a spray tan at an address in the 1000 block of Rivers Arch or at the two Newport News spas is asked to call investigators at (757) 357-6126.