ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are still investigating what caused a vehicle to burst into flames at a 7-Eleven gas station in Isle of Wight late Wednesday evening.

According to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the scene of the vehicle fire around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of Benns Church Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing the vehicle fully engulfed with a single gas pump leaking fuel.

From photos posted by the fire department, the vehicle appears to have crashed into one of the poles supporting the roof of the gas station with one of the gas pumps on the ground.

The fire was marked under control 10 minutes after crews arrived. 10 On Your Side is still learning more about the fire including possible injuries.

