VDOT needs the public’s input on the future of Route 17 in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT officials are seeking the public’s input on the future of Route 17 (Carrollton Boulevard) in Isle of Wight.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting a study to assess potential safety and traffic improvements for a portion of Route 17 between Channell Way, Deep Bottom Drive and the James River Bridge.

Proposed improvements on the study for the 2.6 mile portion of Route 17 will include:

Improved traffic signal timing/operations

Modification to intersection lane configurations

Access management

Pedestrian/bicycle facilities

Innovative Intersections

To gather public input, VDOT has created an online survey to solicit community and motorist feedback on the future of Route 17. The survey will be available through Monday, January 20.

The community can also submit written comments to VDOT though Mr. Jerry Pauley, Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435. Officials are urging the public to reference Route 17 in the comments.

A public meeting to inform stakeholders and citizens about the study and gain feedback on the proposed plans has been planned, however an official date for the meeting is yet to be announced.

VDOT officials are expecting the study to be finished by spring of 2020.