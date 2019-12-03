Sailor arrested, accused of trying to meet minor for sex

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – A U.S. Navy sailor was arrested after he allegedly sent and received nude content from minors as well as arranged to travel and meet one for sex.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office say that Cody Iverson, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Norfolk, was arrested on multiple charges regarding solicitation of a minor for sex, solicitation of child pornography, and using a computer to solicit sex from a minor.

According to reports, Iverson’s arrest on November 8 was part of an ongoing investigation between the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say that not only did Iverson send and receive nude images and videos from minors, but he also made arrangements to travel to Isle of Wight to have sex with a child he thought was 14-year-old.

Iverson is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.