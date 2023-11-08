ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two separate fires within 10 miles of each other were reported in Isle of Wight County Tuesday.

The Smithfield Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 20000 block of Orbit Road, in Windsor, at 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Crews arrived on scene to declare a working incident with heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the structure.

Crews cut off the fire before it was able to reach the unaffected portions of the home and also confirmed that everyone in the house evacuated safely. The American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced occupants.

The fire was marked under control within 15 minutes of arrival. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

IOW Orbit Rd Fire (Courtesy: Smithfield Fire Department)

At 2:13 p.m. on Nov. 7, crews were also notified of a combine fire near the intersection of Fairway Dr. and Great Springs Rd. in Smithfield.

Crews arrived on scene to light smoke coming from the combine and a small fire in the nearby field.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival and was determined to be caused by mechanical issues.

IOW Fairway Dr fire (Courtesy: Smithfield Fire Department)