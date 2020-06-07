Live Now
Truck crashes into several trees at Nike Park Road

Isle of Wight

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that crashed into several trees on Saturday night.

The call came in at 11 p.m. for a crash in the area of Nike Park Road and Reynolds Drive in Carrollton.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck that drove into the trees resulting in moderate damage.

Fire officials said that no injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

