Truck crashes into several trees at Nike Park Road

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that crashed into several trees on Saturday night.
The call came in at 11 p.m. for a crash in the area of Nike Park Road and Reynolds Drive in Carrollton.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a pickup truck that drove into the trees resulting in moderate damage.
Fire officials said that no injuries were reported.
No further information is available at this time.
