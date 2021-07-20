Trial date set after lawsuit filed by Army officer in wake of Windsor traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A March 28 trial date has been set after a federal lawsuit was filed in the wake of last year’s controversial traffic stop of a U.S. Army officer in Windsor.

Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario is suing the two officers involved in the December 2020 traffic stop, in which officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez pepper sprayed a uniformed Nazario after holding him at gunpoint. He was also handcuffed.

Gutierrez was fired on April 12, days after video of the stop surfaced. Crocker remains on the force.

Crocker said he initiated the stop because he couldn’t see Nazario’s SUV’s license plate, which was displayed inside a tinted back window at the time.

Nazario is seeking at least $1 million in damages. saying the two officers violated his rights, including rights under the Fourth Amendment.

Both Crocker and Gutierrez filed a motion back in May to dismiss the lawsuit.

The trial will go for five days, per Jonathan Arthur, Nazario’s attorney. He spoke to the press after the brief hearing Tuesday in Norfolk and said after the meeting with the judge he now has access to more documents that will help shed light on what happened after the stop.