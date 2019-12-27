Live Now
Tractor-trailer driver charged with improper lane change after truck overturns

Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A truck driver is facing a charge of making an improper or unsafe lane change after his tractor-trailer overturned in Isle of Wight County.

Herbert Hollomon, 35, of Virginia Beach was driving a 2009 International tractor-trailer pulling a shipping container loaded with wood products when the incident occurred, state police said.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Route 17 to southbound routes 32/258.

Hollomon made a left turn over a small hill too fast, causing the truck to overturn.

The wood products were enroute to Surry County.

There were no injuries.

