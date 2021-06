ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down all lanes of Brewers Neck Blvd. (Route 32) in Isle of Wight County near Bartlett Circle.

The crash was first reported around 11:30 a.m. and Captain Tommy Potter with the sheriff’s office said at 12:19 p.m. that the road was expected to be closed for the next 3 to 4 hours.

There’s no word on injuries at this time. Potter asks drivers to avoid the area.

