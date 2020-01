ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — All lanes were closed on Route 620 in Isle of Wight Thursday night due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash was near Magnet Drive and Route 680 and was reported around 9 p.m., dispatchers said.

Motorists can expect possible delays.

All eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as of 9:27 p.m.

State police dispatchers said there were no injuries reported.