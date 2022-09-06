ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer carrying cinder blocks overturned and closed roadways in Isle of Wight Tuesday afternoon.

According to Virginia 511 officials, the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes of US-258 in Smithfield. This is near Turner Drive.

As of 3:47 p.m., The right westbound lane and the right shoulder lane are still closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.

In a photo acquired by 10 On Your Side after the crash, the tractor-trailer has been put back in the upright position and on the side of the road. Damaged and broken cinder blocks could be seen pushed to the side of the road in the grass, making way for motorists.

The front side of the tractor-trailer, including the cabin, appears to have been crushed during the crash.