To support small businesses, on Tuesday Isle of Wight is selling gift cards that double in value

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Forget Cyber Monday: Those looking to purchase gifts at small businesses this upcoming holiday season will want to be on the computer Tuesday at 3 p.m.

That’s when the county’s “Isle Shop Small” gift card match program launches that allows consumers to receive a voucher to a local business that is worth double what they pay for it.

The goal is to help local businesses get a leg up on the already crucial holiday shopping season, which has become exponentially more important with the devastating economic effects of COIVD-19.

“Everyone is so excited,” said Jessica Jones-Healey, president of the Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce. “Today … we had so many folks calling in just excited about this program they want to make sure they don’t miss it.”

The chamber along with the Isle of Wight County Department of Tourism and Economic Development is running the program that was approved by Isle of Wight County Board of Supervisors, the Town of Smithfield and the Town of Windsor.

$100,000 in federal CARES Act funding was approved to help fund the match. This is the same money that other localities have used to provide hazard pay to employees and help businesses adapt to new health and safety rules.

“We thought how can we make this a win-win for both the businesses, as well as the consumers,” Jones-Healey said about the creation of the program that is the only one of its kind so far in Hampton Roads. Mecklenburg County is also running something similar.

Starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, anyone can log onto theisle.biz and browse through the nearly 100 participating businesses which include restaurants, boutiques and even a golf club.

Once a customer figures out what gift cards they would like, they’ll be able to buy up to five $20 individual gift cards that in actuality will be worth $40 each.

Once they check out, a digital certificate will be sent to them via email with a unique serial number. The certificate will have to be printed out to be used at the business which will be accepted for an entire year starting Black Friday.

“It is limited to five because we want to spread the love and spread the wealth among as many people as we can,” Jones-Healey said.

The selling will only continue until 8 p.m. or until whenever the money runs out — whichever happens first. Those who don’t want to purchase online can do so at the Smithfield Vistors Center.

“I think they’re going to be sold out just right away, I really do,” said Kristin Wilda, owner of Maggie Casey’s Celtic Treasure in downtown Smithfield. “It really is a wonderful program and I’m really grateful to be a part of it.”

The money from the gift cards ultimately purchased and the matching CARES Act funding will be sent to the businesses within two weeks.

“The money that you make during the late fall during the holiday weeks. That’s what sustains you all year long,” Wilda said.

She says in a year where she had to close for two months, this program could help save businesses.

“So that we can stay open into 2021 and beyond,” Wilda said.

