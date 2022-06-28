SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The World’s Oldest Ham is turning 120 years old and Isle of Wight County Museum wants you to come celebrate with it!

When: Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m.

Where: Isle of Wight County Museum

The museum invites all for an annual celebration of the ham’s birthday with games, singing of “hammy birthday”, a special appearance from a quartet and cake cutting.

Blackwater Regional Library will be in attendance as well with some books to help salute the renowned ham.

The ham was “born” in 1902 as one of P.D. Gwaltney Jr.’s cured hams. The ham was lost for two decades until it was found hanging from a rafter in a packing house. It was then moved to be kept in an iron safe for public viewing.

Gwaltney Jr. kept a brass collar on the ham and treated it as a pet.

The ham is now kept at the Isle of Wight County Museum for visitors to view. If you’re not able to come see the ham in-person, the museum set up the ham’s very own live “Ham Cam” which runs 24/7!

The museum also houses the World’s Oldest Peanut.

More info about the ham’s 120th birthday celebration can be found, here.