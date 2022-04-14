ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Seven months after the deadly workplace shooting in Isle of Wight, the suspect turned himself in.

Deputies say Preston Kyle Thomas turned himself into the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. He is charged with felony murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a September 2021 shooting at the Safco Products warehouse in the Shirley T. Holland Industrial Park in Windsor.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Rakim Breeden who had been shot. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but he died en route.

Family members told 10 On Your Side that it was Breeden’s first day at work at Safco in Isle of Wight County. He was working there side-by-side with his girlfriend Belinda Hall.

Just after lunch, Breeden accidentally knocked Preston Thomas’ phone to the ground. The phone was broken. Breeden offered to pay to fix it, but Thomas was angry. A manager took them both outside to cool off. That’s when deputies say Thomas got a gun.

The family says Breeden was shot four times. He ran for the door and collapsed in Hall’s arms.

“I felt so lost and I couldn’t get there fast enough to the hospital. but it was too late when I got there,” said Breeden’s mother Mary Breeden. “It was too late.”

In February 2022, Isle of Wight announced a $5,000 reward for info leading to his arrest.

Thomas is currently at the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s office.