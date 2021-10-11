Students, staff at Isle of Wight County Schools dress in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Students and staff across Isle of Wight County Schools wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Every year, the school division hosts an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

Students and staff from across several schools including Carrollton Elementary, Carrsville Elementary Hardy Elementary, Windsor Elementary, Westside Elementary, Georgie Tyler Middle, Smithfield Middle, Smithfield High, Windsor High School participated in the event.



School officials say the annual “Pink Out” event is a way to show loved ones support in their breast cancer journey and to encourage prevention and promote awareness among the school community.