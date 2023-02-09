WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) – A student was stabbed with a pencil Thursday morning at George D Tyler Middle School in Windsor.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, an argument occurred between students which resulted in one of the students being struck with a sharpened pencil.

A spokesperson from Isle of Wight County schools told 10 On Your Side that the student who was struck did get the tip of the pencil lodged below their earlobe. The spokesperson said the student did receive medical attention and police say the student was transported to a local hospital.

Deputies say the incident is being investigated by the assigned school resource officer and school staff. A juvenile petition (warrant) is expected to be issued later Thursday, according to deputies.