SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A student was found with a BB gun at Smithfield High School Wednesday, a school official said in a message to students’ families.

According to Principal Patricia Cuffee, the incident took place before noon, with a student in a cafeteria restroom displaying a BB gun to another student as that student entered.

The student who went into the restroom exited immediately and notified school administrators, Cuffee said, and the student with the BB gun was immediately removed from the restroom and the BB gun confiscated.

Administrators and the school resource officer determined the BB gun was not loaded, and no BBs were found on the student, Cuffee said. Before going to the restroom, the student had been in the same classroom all morning.

The school is working closely with law enforcement and is handling the incident as a student discipline matter per division policy and procedure.

“I am very proud of the student who immediately notified administrators about the weapon,” Cuffee wrote. “We encourage our students to speak to an adult if they see or hear anything that may be a potential safety threat to our school community. Please know that the safety and security of our students is our number one priority.”