Storm damage reported in Windsor

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Storms moved through eastern Virginia and North Carolina Thursday night, bringing large hail and some storm damage in certain areas.

WAVY viewers reached out Thursday night about damage in the area to trees and buildings in the Windsor area.

The Windsor Volunteer Fire Department said it was on the scene in the area of Rhodes Drive and Colosse Road for reports of storm damage.

Rhodes Drive was shut down from Little Norfolk Road to Colosse Road. Power lines and trees were down in the area as well.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews try to make the roads passable.

Dominion Energy and the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

“Also use extra caution on the backroads due to storm damage to include trees down and possibly power lines as well. Thank you in advance for your cooperation in keeping all personnel working the incidents safe,” the fire department said.

(Photo courtesy: Loretta Holmes)

(Photo courtesy: Loretta Holmes)

(Photo courtesy: Loretta Holmes)

