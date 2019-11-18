Live Now
State Police: Isle of Wight deputy airlifted after driver falls asleep at wheel, strikes patrol car

Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — An Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to the hospital by Nightingale helicopter on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a car while inside a patrol vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

In a press release sent out Monday morning, State Police said the deputy’s injuries appeared not to be life-threatening.

The crash happened around 2:48 p.m. while the deputy was stopped at a light on Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Yellow Hammer Road. Police say the driver of a Dodge Charger, 39-year-old Galen Henderson, fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road before striking the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy’s K-9 was also in the car at the time, but wasn’t injured.

Henderson, of Suffolk, wasn’t injured and was charged with reckless driving.

